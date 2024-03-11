Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

