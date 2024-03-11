Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,782 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 60.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

