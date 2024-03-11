Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 254 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $250.50 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $210.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

