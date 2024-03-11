Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

VNQ opened at $87.11 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

