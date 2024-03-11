Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of SCI opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

