Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $714,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.85. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

