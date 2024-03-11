Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

NSC opened at $259.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.50 and its 200-day moving average is $220.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

