Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

