Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

