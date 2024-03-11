Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

NFLX opened at $608.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.