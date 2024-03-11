Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Itron were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Down 0.9 %

ITRI stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.