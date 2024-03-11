Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 2,985 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Schultz bought 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.3 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.