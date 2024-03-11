Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 12,605 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after buying an additional 1,548,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $39.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

