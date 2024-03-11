RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s 10th Largest Position

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,319 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 1.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 2.16% of RenaissanceRe worth $218,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.59. 86,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,313. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $235.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.