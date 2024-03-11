Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 41.17 and a quick ratio of 41.16. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at $10,825,876.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

