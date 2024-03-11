REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

RGNX opened at $22.75 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

