Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $963.97. 100,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,065. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $945.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $867.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

