Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,741,000 after purchasing an additional 131,499 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

