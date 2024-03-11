ReddCoin Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $51.69 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00145968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008090 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

