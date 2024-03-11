ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.41 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 70.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $67.34 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00134826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00007980 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

