Raymond James Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$19.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.21.

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.13 on Friday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

