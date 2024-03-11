Raymond James Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,800.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$3,793.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3,642.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,206.02. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,263.11 and a 12 month high of C$3,856.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

