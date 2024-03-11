Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 46,241 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 969,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

