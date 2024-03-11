Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 115,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,014,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 7.2 %

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $15,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $5,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.