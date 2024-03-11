Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 115,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,014,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on METC
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 7.2 %
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $15,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $5,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.