Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,321,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,188,559 shares.The stock last traded at $31.49 and had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

