Qurate Retail Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,223 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 506% compared to the average daily volume of 1,357 put options.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRTEA remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,792. The firm has a market cap of $530.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 202,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.