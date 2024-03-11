QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $0.0430

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $146,391.36 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

