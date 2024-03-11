Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

QUBT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 3,037,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,328. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

