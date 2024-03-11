QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.76. 2,990,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

