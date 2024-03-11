Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 183.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 568,618 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 175.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 425,785 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

