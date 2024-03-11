Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.5 %

PEG stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

