Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 559,137 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $60,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,225,831 shares of company stock worth $688,470,466. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.60. 1,886,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.50. The company has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.