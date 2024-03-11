Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,979 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Match Group worth $25,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after buying an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.44. 1,608,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

