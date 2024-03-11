Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 942 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $127,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.87. 111,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,553. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,479 shares of company stock worth $3,919,099. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

