Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 22,421 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $55,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,404,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,980,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $57.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

