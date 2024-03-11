Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $39,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UBS Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UBS Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. 2,366,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,009. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

