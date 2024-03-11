Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,591 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $234,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $28.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $733.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $317.24 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $697.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

