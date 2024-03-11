Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of Match Group worth $25,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.44. 1,608,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.