Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $24.90 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,824 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

ADBE traded up $9.73 on Monday, hitting $561.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $254.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.29 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

