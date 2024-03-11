Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,614 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

INTC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.77. 19,235,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,863,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $189.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

