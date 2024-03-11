Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,821 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $114.04. 5,395,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

