Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 10,724 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.61. 1,272,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

