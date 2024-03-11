Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of RTX worth $88,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.58. 3,052,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.