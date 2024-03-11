Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $164,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.00 on Monday, hitting $178.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,614,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,326,039. The stock has a market cap of $567.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.04.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

