Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $319.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.