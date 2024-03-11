Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,689 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $118.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

