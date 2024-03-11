Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,028 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,036 shares of company stock worth $7,958,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

