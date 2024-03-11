Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $60,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,300.45 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,247.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,071.00. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,461 shares of company stock worth $24,423,654. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

