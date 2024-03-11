Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

