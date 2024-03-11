Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.89.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

